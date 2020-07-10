How to make your own medicinal hot chocolate

Cacao powder, reishi mushrooms and maca are superfoods that will give your hot chocolate a boost.

DENVER — Autumn has arrived, so now is the perfect time of year to cozy up with a mug of hot chocolate.

However, there are ways to make your cup more than just tasty. Several ingredients in this recipe will allow you to make "medicinal hot chocolate" at home.

Superfood Hot Chocolate

Serves 2; Use local ingredients when possible.

Ingredients:

16 oz. (2 cup) non dairy milk like coconut, almond or cashew milk

3 Tbsp raw cacao powder

1 Tbsp raw honey

Pinch of sea salt

Optional Superfood additions:

1 tsp maca powder

1 tsp reishi mushroom powder

Directions:

Heat non dairy milk in a saucepan until simmering. Add cacao and superfood additions into the pot and whisk over low heat. Remove from heat and add raw honey. Pour into your favorite mug and top with coconut whipped cream.

Coconut Whipped Cream

Ingredients:

1 (14 oz.) can full-fat coconut milk or 3/4 cup of coconut cream, refrigerated for 24 hours.

1 teaspoon vanilla extract.

Pinch of pumpkin spice.

Directions:

Make sure your coconut milk or coconut cream has been refrigerated for 24 hours. Place your mixing bowl and beater in the freezer for 5-10 minutes to chill. Remove the mixing bowl from the freezer and use a spoon to carefully spoon out the thick layer of coconut cream that should have separated to the top of the can. Do not use the layer of coconut water that has settled to the bottom of the can. Using a whisk attachment, beat the coconut cream on medium speed for 2-4 minutes, or until the cream becomes light and fluffy and small peaks form. Add in vanilla extract and beat until incorporated. Spoon your hot chocolate with the whipped cream and garnish with a dusting of pumpkin spice.

Cacao

Cacao powder looks and smells similar to to cocoa powder (they come from the same cocoa plant), but cacao is healthier because it’s far less processed, and retains all of the original, rich antioxidants, minerals and fibers.

Cacao is a superfood because it has anti-inflammatory antioxidants and is the healthiest, guilt free way to get your chocolate fix.

Reishi

Reishi mushrooms are known as the “The King of Mushrooms” or “Mushroom of Immortality.”

Reishi is known to support healthy cardiovascular health, a healthy stress response, good energy, mood and stamina, as well as overall immune health.

Our superfood hot chocolate recipe is the perfect way to get your daily dose!

Maca

Maca is a root that grows high in the Andes mountain range.

Maca is known as an adaptogen, contributing to stress balance, overall wellbeing and a healthy mood. Maca supplementation has also been shown to support athletic performance as well as enhancing libido as a natural aphrodisiac.