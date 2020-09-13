x
Mile High Mornings Recipe: Best dip for football

We asked, you delivered. Here's the recipe for 9NEWS viewer Erin West's famous dip.

Fall is in the air and football season is here, and that means it's time to break out the dips.

We've started a weekend tradition at Mile High Mornings by asking viewers to share their favorite recipes, and we'll be picking one to share on Sunday mornings.

This week, we asked for your favorite dip recipe, and we're sharing this one from Erin West.

Ingredients:

  • 2 lbs. ground beef, browned
  • 2 bottles taco sauce
  • 2 cans Hormel chili no beans
  • 2 lbs. Velveeta Mexican (or not) cheese

Put in all in a crock pot for two hours, stirring occasionally to mix.

