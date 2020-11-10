Mile High Mornings recipe: Momma Maria's Pogerola red sauce

9NEWS viewer Christopher Hale shares a recipe for red sauce from his mother, who immigrated from Italy in 1950.

DENVER — With cooler weather on tap for this week, it's a great time to enjoy a pasta dinner with a delicious sauce.

Here at Mile High Mornings, we ask viewers on Saturdays to share their favorite recipes, and we pick one to share on Sunday morning.

This week, we asked for your favorite pasta sauce recipes. We're sharing this one from Christopher Hale for his mother's Pogerola Red Sauce.

Hale says his mother, Maria Leone, immigrated to the United States from Pogerola, Italy, in 1950 and brought a recipe box with favorites from her mother and grandmother. She contracted COVID-19 and died in May at age 91.

"She would be honored to have you share her recipe," Hale said.

Ingredients:

1/4 Cup, Extra-Virgin Olive oil

1 Small Onion, Chopped (about 1/2 Cup)

1/4 Cup, Finely Chopped Celery, Including Leaves

Two 28-Ounce Cans of Whole Organic San Marzano Tomatoes, Crushed

4 Fresh Bay Leaves

Kosher Salt, to taste

Crushed Red Pepper Flakes, to taste

Directions:

Heat the oil in a medium Dutch oven over medium heat. Stir in the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until wilted, about 3 minutes. Add the carrot and celery and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 10 minutes.

Add the tomatoes and bay leaves. Rinse tomato cans with 2 cups water and add to the pot. Bring to a boil and season lightly with salt and crushed red pepper. Lower the heat so the sauce is at a lively simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until thickened, about 45 minutes. Remove the bay leaves. Taste, and season with more salt and red pepper and oregano if necessary.

