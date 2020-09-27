Mile High Mornings recipe: pork shoulder shredded tacos

9NEWS viewer Becky Ward Medina shares a great weekend slow cooker recipe.

DENVER — Autumn weekends are a great time to pull out the slow cooker and try a new recipe that can simmer all day.

Here at Mile High Mornings, we ask viewers on Saturdays to share their favorite recipes, and we pick one to share on Sunday morning.

This week, we asked for your favorite slow cooker recipes, and we're sharing this one from Becky Ward Medina for pork shoulder shredded tacos.

Ingredients:

Bone-In Pork Shoulder

1/2 Cup Water

1 Tbsp Each of Salt, Pepper, Chili Powder and Cumin

Combine the ingredients in the slow cooker and cook for seven to eight hours. The meat will come right off the bone, good for using in tacos, enchiladas or some other way. Use your imagination, and enjoy!

