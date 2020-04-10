Mile High Mornings recipe: Pumpkin cookies

9NEWS viewer Gregory shares a cookie recipe to satisfy your sweet tooth.

DENVER — Looking for a new way to use pumpkin in your baking and satisfy your sweet tooth at the same time? You're in luck with this week's recipe.

Here at Mile High Mornings, we ask viewers on Saturdays to share their favorite recipes, and we pick one to share on Sunday morning.

This week, we asked for your favorite cookie recipes, and we're sharing this one from Gregory for pumpkin cookies.

Ingredients:

Box of Spice Cake Mix

Can of Pumpkin

Chocolate Chips (Dark Chocolate)

Combine the cake mix and pumpkin. Drop spoonfuls onto a cookie sheet and top with chocolate chips. Bake for about 15 to 20 minutes at 350 degrees.

