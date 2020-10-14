Mini pumpkins are perfect for autumn recipes

Whether you roast them or use them in a soup, mini pumpkins are a delicious addition to your table this fall.

DENVER — Mini pumpkins are back in stores. The fun-sized pumpkins are more than just for decorating. Here are two recipes that will put those mini pumpkins to use.

Roasted mini sweet pumpkins

Roasted mini sweet pumpkins are easy.

Cut in half, scoop the seeds to roast them, slice and place on a baking sheet.

Drizzle olive oil, salt and pepper.

Bake at 350 degrees for 40-45 minutes.

Add them in salads, stews, save some for smoothies, or baking pumpkin bread.

Savory Pumpkin Soup

This soup recipe makes 3 cups.

Sauté olive oil with chopped onion, garlic, celery stalk and a small piece of fresh ginger.

Add a teaspoon of curry powder, one teaspoon of turmeric, about ½ teaspoon of black pepper, and salt.

Add 2 cups of roasted pumpkin, 1.5 cup of vegetable broth and 1 cup of canned coconut milk.

Add sage leaves, stir and puree soup with an immersion blender or in a blender.

Another way to get more nutrients is to add carrots, canned white beans, quinoa or apples.

Orange vegetables, such as pumpkin, have beta-carotene, an antioxidant the body uses to make vitamin A. They also have vitamin C, potassium and fiber.

If you don’t have mini pumpkins, use canned pumpkin in most recipes.

Find Malena Perdomo and her healthy eating ideas on her blog malenanutricion.com or social media Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

