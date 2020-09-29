National Coffee Day: Three coffee shop beverages to make at home

Missing the coffee shop? Try these at-home recipes.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Today is National Coffee Day, and as a former barista and coffee lover, this day should not be overlooked.

With the pandemic, many of us haven’t been able to sit in a coffee shop and enjoy our favorite beverage. So, here are three drink hacks to make a few of your favorites at home.

Chai latte -- hot or Iced

Step One: Brew the tea

You can go all-out and make some chai from scratch, or you can pick up your favorite brand of chai tea and steep one tea bag (or two tsp) in four ounces of water.

Step Two: Get the milk

Grab your preferred milk choice and place 4-6 ounces and warm it up on the stove, in the microwave or use a milk steamer. If you are going for an iced chai, pour 4-6 ounces of milk over ice.

Step Three: Mix and Sweeten

Once your tea has steeped for a few minutes, add any sweetener you’d like -- such as honey, sugar, agave or stevia. Once your sweetener has dissolved in the hot tea, pour the tea in a mug and add the milk on top. If your drink is iced, pour the tea over the ice and milk and give it a stir. Bonus: Add a sprinkle of cinnamon to give it that made-by-a-barista feel.

Iced Coffee

Step One: Choose your coffee

Pick your favorite coffee blend/roast and make sure those beans are grounded.

Step Two: Brew

Brew approximately ¾ a cup of ground coffee in the coffee maker with 1½ cups of water.

Step Three: Mix and sweeten

Add any sweetener choice to the hot coffee then add 1½ cups of cold water. Refrigerate overnight then enjoy the next morning.

Latte -- Hot or Iced

Step One: Espresso

You can order espresso online or buy it at most local grocery stores. Place a scoop of espresso in a Moka Pot (following instructions based on the Moka Pot). Preheat water then add to the Moka Pot.

Step Two: Get the milk

Grab your preferred milk choice and place 4-6 ounces and warm it up on the stove, in the microwave or use a milk steamer. If you are going for iced, pour 4-6 ounces of milk over ice.

Step Three: Mix and sweeten

Add any sweetener or flavor you’d like -- such as honey, sugar, agave or stevia -- and mix in the hot espresso. Pour the espresso into a cup and add the warmed milk, or pour the espresso into the iced milk and enjoy!

What other people are reading right now:

