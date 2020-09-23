Breckenridge building a giant sledding hill, adding free activities this winter

Crews are working to transform part of a Breckenridge parking lot into a sledding hill people can use for free this winter.

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — It’s all dirt, dust and rocks for now, but Breckenridge recreation director Scott Reid said by November part of a town parking lot will be covered in snow and ready for people to sled on.

That sledding hill is being piled up in the Airport Road parking lot just north of downtown Breckenridge and will be one of several free outdoor activities the town is creating to give people who might not be able to get a reservation at the ski area something to do this winter.

“Town council directed us to focus on outdoor, socially distant and safe opportunities for folks that will be family friendly,” said Reid.

Along with the sledding hill, the town will also add to its network of fat bike and Nordic ski trails while increasing the amount of grooming it does on those trails.

“We are grooming some additional routes and doing things more frequently that people have free access to,” said Reid.

The sledding hill will also be free and the town plans on grooming the snow to keep it maintained. After the hill is built up, snow will be hauled in and made to cover the surface before opening in November.