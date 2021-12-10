New medical facility opening in Idaho Springs

The Clear Creek County Health and Wellness Center in Idaho Springs is open with several health care options under one roof.

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. — A new two-story, 12,000 square foot medical facility is now open in Idaho Springs.

Clear Creek County Commissioner Randy Wheelock says the Clear Creek County Health and Wellness Center provides medical, behavioral, and mental health options under one roof.

“This new facility will encompass public and private health care in the same place,” said Wheelock. “Our public health department is upstairs and Centura is downstairs.”

For years, residents in Clear Creek County have been going to a clinic in an old Victorian house in Idaho Springs. It‘s only 1,300 square feet but saw around 3,000 patients a year. The new $7 million facility is expected to see around 15,000 patients a year.

Many small communities have seen their health care options shrink but in Clear Creek County they see their model of putting several health care options under one roof, with a mix of public and private care, as a model other small communities could copy to bring health care back to their area.

“The economics of scale work out because we can operate everything in one building,” said Wheelock.

