Nonprofit KIND helps kids in need of dentistry

DENVER — For more than 100 years, it's been the mission of Kids in Need of Dentistry (KIND) to provide high quality, low cost dental services for kids in need.
They do it by using volunteers, and raising money to run clinics and other services throughout Colorado.
With the pandemic last year, it's been a bit of a tough time for the organization. But now the services are back and so is the need to increase donations.
Elliott Carson, a board member, says KIND not only runs clinics in the metro area, but has a program that goes into schools, and can provide orthodontic services for kids who need it.
In 2020, almost 6,000 kids got dental help in the state. That's more than a half million dollars in services.
KIND holds several fundraising events during the year, and it's my honor to be hosting the one this Thursday, Oct. 7.
The Gala is already sold out but there are still ways to donate online. And if your child needs some dental work, you can also apply for that on the website.
