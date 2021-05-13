College student reflects on Zoom internships and classes during the COVID-19 pandemic

Hannah Prince was an intern at 9NEWS and also took remote classes at CU Boulder.

DENVER — Internships are designed to be a process of immersion. College students hope to gain experience and real life understanding about their desired profession.

An internship over Zoom certainly limits the experience.

Hannah Prince spent this past year working as an intern for 9NEWS far from the newsroom. She also went to her classes at CU-Boulder over Zoom.

And, she campaigned for Tri-Executive Council, where much of the debates were held virtually (over Zoom).

Each achievement is worth noting, especially given the challenges of doing all of it remotely.

Next fall, Prince will enter her senior year hopeful there will be a return to a normal campus experience and a real graduation.

9NEWS talked to Prince about life as a college student in a pandemic.

She reflected on the influence of her parents and their willingness to support and encourage her while allowing her the room to grow and make decisions.

