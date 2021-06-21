Rokerthon 2021: Online weather reporting relay hopes to break world record

9NEWS is participating in a world record attempt for the longest online weather reporting relay.

MORRISON, Colo. — The fifth Rokerthon is on and 9NEWS is participating in a world record attempt for the longest online weather reporting relay.

9NEWS Meteorologist Cory Reppenhagen will provide a weather forecast from Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheater.

>Video above: 9NEWS participates in Rokerthon 2 in 2015.

More than 50 NBC affiliate stations from across the country will join Roker to provide the ultimate live national weather report.

Each participant will highlight must-visit destinations from iconic American locations, forecasting an unforgettable summer from coast-to-coast and introducing viewers to the people and places that make this long awaited summer one to remember.

You can watch the Roekerthon livestream below:

