National running series for kids comes to Breckenridge

The Healthy Kids Running Series is in Breckenridge for the first time with five weeks of running events.

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — For the first time, the national kids' running series "Healthy Kids Running Series" is coming to Breckenridge.

Event organizer Susan Loken said it will bring five weeks of running events with the goal of getting children outside and exercising after the long isolation of the pandemic.

"They have been isolated for a long time," said Loken. "What a great way to come out here meet new friends and stay active."

The running event has long and short runs for children of different ages.

Younger children can run in 50 and 75-yard dashes while older children can run in half-mile and one-mile runs on Sunday afternoons at the turf field by the Breckenridge Recreation Center.

“Fifty-yard dash is for two- and three-year old’s and we have a 75-yard dash for four- and five-year old's. Then the 400 and 800 and one-mile is for fourth grade to eighth grade," said Loken.

Parents can register online at the Healthy Kids Running Series Breckenridge website or families can show up to the event Sunday afternoons at 3 p.m. and sign up for $10.

