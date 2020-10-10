SafeHouse Denver virtual gala set for Saturday

The domestic violence assistance center has made changes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

DENVER — Safehouse Denver, the only agency in the City and County of Denver that provides emergency shelter and counseling services for adults and children experiencing domestic violence, is going virtual for its annual Hope Gala.

The Virtual Hope Gala will be at 5 p.m. Saturday. It's free to watch the livestream, and registration is available here.

The center has made changes amid the coronavirus pandemic as calls to the center's crisis line dropped under the state's safe-at-home order. Since then, the number of calls has gone back up, said Heather Schreck, annual giving and events manager for SafeHouse.

"Even though it's been a little challenging, we've also been able to pivot and reach those who definitely need it," Schreck said.

One-in-three women and 1-in-4 men have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner, and Schreck said in the current situation, the center has situations escalate and intensify much more quickly than before the pandemic.

"So our counseling and advocacy center are taking clients over the phone," she said. "We also received a grant for virtual telehealth, which allows us to do one-on-one counseling and group counseling in a safe and virtual space."

With the Hope Gala going virtual and reaching more people this year, it will help raise awareness of the services that SafeHouse Denver provides, Schreck said.