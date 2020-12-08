Hot dog! Oscar Mayer Wienermobile arrives in Denver

The 27-foot long hot dog on wheels is back in Colorado this month.

DENVER — One of the most famous automobiles ever made is back in the Mile High City.

The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be making stops in Denver throughout the next two weeks, hot dog officials announced Tuesday.

Driven by brand ambassadors called Hotdoggers, the Wienermobile will be making appearances at Red Rocks movie nights, farmers' markets, personal drive-bys, birthday parties and more.

> Above video: Wienermobile visits 9NEWS in 2019.

The 27-foot long hot dog on wheels will be in Denver from Tuesday, Aug. 11 through Sunday, Aug. 23, to share a mission of getting hot dogs in every hand.

The vehicle was first created by Carl Mayer in 1936 and has been delighting the nation ever since.

The Wienermobile coming to Colorado is one of six Wienermobiles touring the United States.

> Spot the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile? Share with YourTake@9NEWS.com or upload in the form below or here.