Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Mile High Mornings

Share your pup pics on National Dog Day

9NEWS invites you to share your dog photos on Wednesday for National Dog Day.

COLORADO, USA — Wednesday is National Dog Day!

The celebrated August holiday encourages dog ownership of all breeds whether mutts, mixes, purebreds and everything in between.

We'd love to feature your dog photos on 9NEWS, 9NEWS.com and on the 9NEWS app.

To submit a photo or video, email yourtake@9news.com or fill out the form below or click/tap here.

You can also share through the 9NEWS app's Near Me feature.

Do you have a photo you'd like to share with us? Send to YourTake@9NEWS.com or fill out the form below or click/tap here.

