Simple, sweet recipe ideas to keep you cool this summer

Nutritionist Malena Perdomo shares 3 fruit dessert recipes that art perfect for summer.

Coconut ice cream

It is simple and easy. Start with a can or two of full fat coconut milk, blend with a banana, add a splash of agave nectar or maple sugar and freeze.

Peach Galette

Make a pastry dough or use store bought pie crust.

Combine 3 cups of sliced peaches, 1/3 cup of sugar, a tablespoon of cornstarch, a pinch of salt, and ½ tablespoon of lemon juice. Place in the center of the pie crust, fold the edges in and brush with a beaten egg or milk and sprinkle sugar on the edges. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes at 400 degrees.

Grape ice

It’s just two ingredients: fresh grapes and a spoon of sugar, if you like.

Purée 3 cups of grapes in a food processor or blender and freeze into muffin cups or inside a pan. Once frozen make it into a slush. Serve with fresh mint or lemon zest.

If you’re watching carbohydrate or sugar intake:

Choose to eat less carbs in your meal

Use sugar-free alternatives when preparing desserts

Or add less sugar

So, what's your favorite dessert for the summer?