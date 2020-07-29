Nutrition expert shares ideas for social distance dating

DENVER — Dating can be a challenge in its own right, but even more so with social distancing. Here are some ideas to make it a little smoother.
- Have a coffee date over FaceTime or Zoom, but you’ll have to be your own Barista.
- If coffee is not your thing, you can be your own mixologist and have a virtual date over drinks.
- Love movies and popcorn? Sprinkle your favorite herbs and spices on your popcorn to make a gourmet night!
- Love cooking or looking to be a bit adventurous? Pick a recipe and make it separately, but together over FaceTime or Zoom. Add a little friendly competition by making it “Chopped-style”. Give yourself an allotted time to make the meal and judge each other on who put it together more creatively.
- Deciding to “get-together”? Make each person their own Mezza platter with tapas-style foods like fresh veggies, hummus, dried fruit, nuts, crackers or pretzels, and stuffed grape leaves. Too complicated? Make some flatbreads and share a bottle of wine.
Social distance dating can be fun and creative and give you an opportunity to get to know each other better. Bon appetit!
