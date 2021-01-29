Warming huts in Steamboat Springs create safe spaces to warm up

The huts have been placed around Howelsen Hills to give people a place to get out the cold while spending more time outdoors this winter.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — The pandemic has more towns offering outdoor activities this winter. Steamboat Springs Parks and Recreation Director Angela Cosby says they’ve been working to give people a place to warm up while playing outside.

"With the lodge closed this year it’s a way for folks to have that same warm up," Crosby said. "Eat your food, spend time with your household in a safe manner."

The town's parks and recreation department designed and built 10 small A-frame huts that can be rented out and used as a shelter from the cold and a place to eat a packed lunch.

“Each of these warming huts has a heater in them and it cranks the heat up nicely,” Cosby said. “You can rent it for the day or pop in if they are available, warm up, have a snack [and] do what you need to do before heading out on the slopes.”





Inside, the huts have been decorated to reflect the rich western and ski history around Steamboat Springs, and each one is disinfected after every use.

Rentals cost $80 for a full day, but happy hour deals for around $20 and some of the huts are available to use for free.

