Steve Atwater is keynote speaker of 2020 Denver Boy Scouts Sports Breakfast

DENVER — Future NFL Hall of Famer Steve Atwater is the keynote speaker at the 44th annual Denver Area Council (DAC) Boy Scouts of America Sports Breakfast.

The annual Sports Breakfast will be held virtually on Wednesday, Aug. 26 from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Attendees can register online here.

9NEWS will also live stream Sports Breakfast in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube page and on the 9NEWS app.

Typically held on the floor of Pepsi Center, this year's Sports Breakfast will be held virtually.

In addition to Atwater, this year participants will hear from Event Chairman Peter J. Coors and DAC Scout Executive Charles W. Brasfeild. Scouting stories that display the value Scouting has on youth in our community will also be shared.

Some of the past celebrity keynote speakers at the Sports Breakfast include: Champ Bailey, Brian Griese, Peyton Manning, Emmitt Smith, John Elway, Chauncey Billups, Lou Brock, Wayne Gretzky and many others.

Editor's Note: 9NEWS is a sponsor of the Boy Scouts Sports Breakfast.

The Sports Breakfast is the largest fundraiser each year for the DAC, serving youth in ten counties throughout the Denver metro area and nearly 32,000 young people and volunteers.

Scouting provides an experiential program for all youth and builds leaders with character, while teaching participatory citizenship and physical fitness.

One hundred percent of proceeds from the Sports Breakfast go directly toward these programs.

Sponsorship information:

Sponsorship details are available here.

You can also contact Dave DeCecco at 720-266-2132.

Denver Area Council Boy Scouts of America Programs:

Cub Scouts - Youth 5-10 years old or Grades K-5

Scouts BSA - Youth 11-17 years old or Grades 6-12

Venturers - Co-Ed youth, Ages 14-20

The eighth Denver Bronco elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame following a vote on Feb. 1, Atwater was supposed to receive his Gold Jacket and bronze bust during induction ceremonies Aug. 7-8, 2020, in Canton, Ohio. Instead, Atwater and 19 others in the class of 2020 will wait 365 days after the Pro Football Hall of Fame rescheduled its induction ceremony until 2021.

The friendly, easy-going Atwater had no problem with decision to postpone.

"I guess I’ve been like this throughout my life -- things come up, you deal with it, right?" Atwater said. "I can say I was expecting it because of the coronavirus. I’ve never been one to say, oh man, they moved it back – no, it’s a pandemic. What’s going on now is unprecedented, people are dying and getting sick. There’s a lot of people in the Hall of Fame who are older, and I imagine they weren’t going anyway because the risk is high. My dad, he wasn’t going to go."

By waiting till next year, Atwater’s spotlight will be overcrowded with company. Former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning is certain to be the headliner in the Hall of Fame class of 2021.

The 20-member class of 2020 that includes Atwater will be inducted on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 and the Manning-led class of 2021 will be enshrined the next day.