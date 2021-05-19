3 summer fruits that can enhance your sports performance

These fruits can help your body get moving and recover this summer.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — If you love summer sports as much as most Coloradans, you’re going to love this.

Here are three summer fruits that can help you enhance your summer sports performance:

Watermelon

Watermelon is mostly water. It helps you with hydration and gives you energy. Consume watermelon, before or after exercise for best performance.

Bllueberries

Blueberries are full of antioxidants to reduce inflammation. Blueberries help reduce exercise-induced muscle damage and muscle soreness.

Kiwi

Kiwi are loaded with electrolytes like potassium and magnesium helping you avoid muscle spasm and have better rest and recovery.

Regina Topelson is the owner of Life Well-Lived, a nutrition practice in Englewood, Colo., serving individuals with digestive issues and cancer survivors. Find out more about her practice at lifewell-lived.com.

