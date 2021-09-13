Each recovery story is different but has the same goal – to take control

For National Recovery Month in September, 9NEWS is talking about addiction recovery in a series and special called "Take Control: Stories of Recovery."

Every day on Mile High Mornings, we'll share a new recovery story that you can read and watch later in this story. On Saturday, Sept. 18, at 6:30 p.m., watch "Taking Control: Stories of Recovery," a 30 minute special on 9News.

Among them are Coloradans who are only a few years into their recovery journey and those who are nearly three decades sober.

September is National Recovery Month , and Mile High Mornings is sharing the stories of those who admitted to having a problem and sought the help they needed to change their lives.

By "currently," NCDAS means those people who have used within the past 30 days, and the substances include everything from alcohol to tobacco to illegal drugs. The center also found substance abuse disorders affect more than 20 million Americans 12 and older.

165 million – according to the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics (NCDAS), that's the number of Americans 12 years or older who currently abuse substances.

Chapter 1 : Helping women on recovery journey

The name Holly Wilson might not be immediately recognizable.

More people might know her by her maiden name, as she appeared alongside her sister Heidi in the later seasons of the reality show "The Hills."

Holly Montag became Holly Wilson several years after the show ended, which also happened to be several years into her own recovery journey.

“I noticed I got to a point in my life that I was partying too much and wasn't really achieving the things I had imagined for myself,” Wilson said.

This was 2011, the year she asked herself a question that many in recovery ponder, "Why can’t I stop?"

“I had several points where I was like, ‘Oh, I should scale this back’ or ‘This is becoming a problem,’” Wilson said. “Then I would rationalize and justify why it was OK and that it wasn't time yet.”

She realized everything she was not achieving in life was tied to alcohol.

“That day, I said no more drinking,” Wilson said.

Rehab followed, and her work began.

“What I realized by giving myself to recovery, I was able to get so much more than I expected,” Wilson said. “I didn't even know how good it could get. When I committed to this process, that's when I said, ‘I got to help other people.’ ”

Holly began working as a driver at the same recovery center where she got sober. Then she became a recovery coach, and then a program manager to help people launch into life after treatment.

From that, the idea to open her own center was born.

“I thought when I do my place, I want to focus on women,” she said.

She founded Denver Women’s Recovery, which is housed in a business center off East Florida Avenue in Denver’s Cory-Merrill neighborhood.

The center helps women through the transition from in-patient recovery back to real life.

“That period ... is really tricky,” Wilson said. “We are very focused on supporting our clients in what they need to do outside of the room. So, if they need to go to a doctor’s appointment, making sure they are getting jobs or getting into school.”

Every woman’s story is different, as is their path to recovery.

“It’s really important to me that women know you don’t have to hit rock bottom to get help,” Wilson said. “Recovery is about taking away the things that you feel are getting in the way of what you want for your life. What do you want, and how can we help you get there?”

Now, Wilson uses her own experience, sharing it with other addicts in the hopes that they find their own recovery path and pay it forward, as well.

“All the time I have these moments of, ‘This is incredible, what we built as a team here,’ ” she said. “I'm so grateful for my recovery too because I don't think I would have had the tools to put something like this together without my program.”

Editor's note: Keep checking back here this week for new stories of recovery as they air on Mile High Mornings.