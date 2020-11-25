x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Mile High Mornings

Tips for scaling down your favorite Thanksgiving recipes

9NEWS Nutritionist Malena Perdomo shares some ideas on how to cook Thanksgiving dishes on a smaller scale.

DENVER — As we navigate this Thanksgiving holiday - and gatherings may not be as usual with large families and friends - consider keeping it simple and cooking less food. 

So today, I'm sharing some ideas to cook Thanksgiving dishes on a smaller scale. Cook enough to have leftovers or to share a meal with someone else who needs support.

  • Cook half a turkey breast instead of a full turkey. If you want something different try a Cornish hen. Both of these choices are perfect for two or to have leftovers. They are so easy to roast in less time.
  • Round your meal with non-starchy vegetables like carrots or a green bean casserole. Steam, bake, and roast vegetables to get the benefits of dietary fiber and add color on your plate.
  • Add a starchy vegetable such as potato or sweet potatoes. Prepare a sweet potato casserole even with canned yams. Add pecans on top!
  • Get a can of cranberry sauce or make it with fresh cranberries that has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Just add orange slices (or orange juice), water, and sugar, and boil gently. It takes less than 10 minutes to make.
  • Keep things easy and pick up a store-bought pumpkin pie.
  • If you end up with leftovers, store them in shallow containers and refrigerate within two hours to keep food safe. If you aren’t planning to eat leftovers within 3 or 4 days, freeze them to last longer. Find ways to reduce food waste.
  • Use turkey leftovers in a soup, salad or sandwiches. A bowl of soup filled with vegetables is a nutritious meal that could satisfy you enough to help you eat less in your next meal. Toss fresh vegetables in a soup to use them up.

Find Malena Perdomo and her healthy eating ideas on her blog www.malenanutricion.com or FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

RELATED: 5 simple (and tasty) meals on a budget

RELATED: Mini pumpkins are perfect for autumn recipes

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Mile High Mornings 

  