Tips for scaling down your favorite Thanksgiving recipes

9NEWS Nutritionist Malena Perdomo shares some ideas on how to cook Thanksgiving dishes on a smaller scale.

DENVER — As we navigate this Thanksgiving holiday - and gatherings may not be as usual with large families and friends - consider keeping it simple and cooking less food.

So today, I'm sharing some ideas to cook Thanksgiving dishes on a smaller scale. Cook enough to have leftovers or to share a meal with someone else who needs support.

Cook half a turkey breast instead of a full turkey. If you want something different try a Cornish hen. Both of these choices are perfect for two or to have leftovers. They are so easy to roast in less time.

Round your meal with non-starchy vegetables like carrots or a green bean casserole. Steam, bake, and roast vegetables to get the benefits of dietary fiber and add color on your plate.

Add a starchy vegetable such as potato or sweet potatoes. Prepare a sweet potato casserole even with canned yams. Add pecans on top!

Get a can of cranberry sauce or make it with fresh cranberries that has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Just add orange slices (or orange juice), water, and sugar, and boil gently. It takes less than 10 minutes to make.

Keep things easy and pick up a store-bought pumpkin pie.

If you end up with leftovers, store them in shallow containers and refrigerate within two hours to keep food safe. If you aren’t planning to eat leftovers within 3 or 4 days, freeze them to last longer. Find ways to reduce food waste.

Use turkey leftovers in a soup, salad or sandwiches. A bowl of soup filled with vegetables is a nutritious meal that could satisfy you enough to help you eat less in your next meal. Toss fresh vegetables in a soup to use them up.

