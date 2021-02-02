The Feed: Girl Scouts team up with Denver restaurants to create signature cookies

Girl Scouts of Colorado is teaming up with local restaurants to bring in customers for a sweet treat that helps their community.

DENVER — Girl Scout cookie season is here, and like so many things, selling the cookies will look a little different this year.

“Some people look forward to the holiday season, I look forward to Girl Scout cookie season,” said Executive Pastry Chef Eric Dale, who is far from alone in his love for Girl Scout Cookies.

“Thin Mints are my favorite,” said Chef Dale. “I wasn't sure how it was going to happen this year.”

Girl Scouts of Colorado wasn't going to let a global pandemic stand in the way of their cookie sales.

“I love selling selling cookies!” said Charlotte Holmberg, from Troop 61631. “I get to learn so many life skills like keeping track of my cookies, money and running my own personal business.”

And for her, Girl Scouts is about so much more than just the hardware on her vest.

“My biggest lesson I've taken away from Girl Scouts is how to part of a team and a community,” said Holmberg.

And it's a lesson getting highlighted even more during the pandemic.

“This just gives me more opportunity to be creative and think outside the box,” said Chef Dale.

Girl Scouts of Colorado has teamed up with Crafted Concepts, the restaurant group behind favorites like Rioja, Bistro Vendome, Ultreia and Stoic and Genuine.

“Each restaurant has a signature cookie and signature dessert,” said Chef Dale.

“Partnering with these restaurants is going to be very cool and important because it'll get restaurants customers and it'll also help Girl Scouts because each desserts that is sold will go back to Girl Scouts of Colorado,” said Holmberg.

Chef Dale made a Thin Mints inspired dessert you can find at Bistro Vendome, which is Girl Scout tested and approved.

“That is so good, that is delicious,” said Holmberg. “The candied mint and the dessert together, they go really well.”

The desserts will be served at restaurants through March 7. Read more information on the offerings here.