The Feed: Pizzeria Locale teaching pizza dough class over Zoom

Pizzeria Locale in Denver is giving customers a chance to make pizza dough from scratch.

DENVER — Even as restaurants are slowly allowed to welcome customers back inside for dining, they’re still getting creative about taking that experience home.

“The hardest part of making the pizza is the stretching part,” said Jordan Wallace, the culinary director at Pizzeria Locale, which is known for their fast-casual Neopolitan style pizzas.

“It's kind of like the street food of Italy,” said Wallace.

It's safe to say Wallace has mastered the art of pizza dough. He spent six months in Italy learning the craft.

“I lived in Naples, which is the birth place of pizza,” said Wallace.

Like many restaurants during the pandemic, Pizzeria Local is stretched thin right now.

“It's been a constant adjustment,” said Wallace. “We made it work.”

They made it work by serving up the same tasty pizzas, and they never stopped doing pizza-making classes for kids in Denver metro area schools, they just now take place over Zoom.

“We've done a school every week for the last few months,” said Wallace.

Next month, they're giving customers a chance to make a piece of the Pizzeria Locale magic safely at home.

“We're going to do a dough from scratch class, we'll show you all the steps,” said Wallace.

You pick up a kit from Pizzeria Locale, then Wallace will walk you through how to get that Neapolitan crust at home.

"Our dough is so soft, there's a very specific technique to stretching it and fluffing it," said Wallace.

The goal of the class is to make what can be an intimidating process, a lot of fun.

“A lot of people get overwhelmed by cooking but it's a super easy process,” said Wallace. “So it's a cool opportunity to share that information.”

Pizzeria Locale’s Dough from Scratch class will be on Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. To sign up, visit www.pizzerialocale.com.