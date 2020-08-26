Tips for successfully navigating a farmer's market

Nutrition expert Regina Topelson shares a few things to keep in mind to make sure your next trip to the farmer’s market is a successful one.

DENVER — One of my favorite things about Colorado summers are the farmer’s markets.

The food is seasonal and locally grown, so you know it’s fresh.

Here are a few things to keep in mind to make sure your next trip to the farmer’s market is a successful one:

Plan your meals and make a list of the ingredients you’ll need for your recipes before you go. That way you’ll know what you’re looking for and won’t be tempted to buy random foods just because they look good and then have a bunch of extra things you don’t know what to do with later.

Go early. You’ll have the best selection of produce, you’ll avoid the crowds, and you’ll avoid being uncomfortable not going in the hottest part of the day.

If you want to be an adventurous eater and are looking to try new foods but you don’t know how to prepare them, ask the farmer who grew it. They will likely have a few suggestions for you.

You can enjoy Colorado’s farmer’s markets through mid-October. This year the last day is October 17. Look up the farmer’s markets in your area so you know what days and times they are open.

So grab your mask and your bag (and a credit card, since most are taking cards now), keep a safe distance from others, and remember to not squeeze the produce too hard!

One of my favorite foods in summer are the Palisade peaches. You can eat them straight or lightly grill them and top with ice cream for a tasty dessert.

Enjoy your summer and your farmer’s markets!

If you’d like to learn more about Regina and her practice, visit www.lifewell-lived.com.