Vail installing state-of-the-art air filters in all town buildings and buses

Vail is the first municipality in the country to install state-of-the-art microbial reduction filters in all their town own buildings and entire fleet of buses.

VAIL, Colo. — Before the busy ski season gets underway in Vail, town manager Scott Robson and town leaders have been making the air inside town buildings safer from viruses like COVID-19 by installing special filters that spray out dry hydrogen peroxide.

“It’s more than just filters,” said Robson. “It’s actually affecting the virus on surfaces in the air as an extra layer to our physical cleaning protocols.”

Vail is the first municipality in the county to put microbial reduction filters in all town-owned buildings and in their fleet of buses.

“We believe we are the first municipality in the country to implement what’s called the Synexis biodefense system within all the municipal buildings and every one of our 35 buses across town,” said Robson.

Vail has also put in mandatory mask zones in places around town where larger groups of people tend of come together.

Mixing that with the new filters, Vail hopes to add extra layers of protection from the spread of COVID-19 as the winter season gets going.