Vail artist is one of only 90 worldwide showing her art in an online art exhibition

Pia Pilar Reynaldo of Vail was selected to show her art in the Manhattan Arts International exhibit “Herstory.”

VAIL, Colo. — Bold colors and layers are often the combination that artist Pia Pilar Reynaldo uses to covey emotion and messages in her abstract paintings.

“[I use] emotions and moments in time as inspiration to create my paintings,” said Reynaldo. “My process is layering.”

It’s a process that has landed her work in an international arts show as one of 90 other women worldwide showcasing their art in the Manhattan Arts International exhibit called “Herstory.”

“All subjects, all mediums and all backgrounds,” said Reynaldo. “They only picked 90 artists and I found out I was selected. And that was a huge thrill.”

Reynaldo submitted a written artist statement and several pieces, with one called “Silencing Explodes” being chosen.

You can also see some of her work at Reynaldo's webpage.

