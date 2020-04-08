Vail Health building $70 million medical building in the heart of Summit County

Vail Health is expanding operations by building a medical building in Dillion that will put several health services under one roof.

DILLON, Colo. — On a six-acre site at the corner of Highway 6 and Dillon Dam Road, Vail Health Chief Real Estate Development Officer Craig Cohn said work is moving fast on a new 85,000-square-foot medical building in the small mountain town of Dillon.

“The facility is the culmination of all the work we have put into Summit County for a lot of decades,” said Cohn.

Vail Health has clinics in Summit County but now their plan is to put those clinics and additional services under one roof by bringing cancer and oncology services, expanding Howard Head and orthopedic practices, and adding family medicine and urgent care to the east side of Summit County.

The project will cost around $70 million, includes a parking garage and should be finished by the fall of next year.

Surrounded by several ski areas and closer to Denver than Vail, Cohn said the idea is to put health care in a place where more people might need it.

"Part of making better access to health care, getting a better cost as it relates to health care is not to always have the patient come to you but make sure you are where the patient already exists,” said Cohn.