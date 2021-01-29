WorldDenver honoring leading women in national security

This year's International Women's Day Celebration will highlight women advancing aerospace engineering, cyber-security, defense and public health fields

DENVER — A day honoring women in the world of national security is on the horizon for WorldDenver's International Women's Day Celebration.

Jamie Landers says her passion for space started when she was just five years old.

"My parents tell this story how they would catch me out of bed at the window, eyes to the sky telling my parents I would go to the moon," said Landers.

A lifelong love that brought her to the present as the Director of Advanced Programs at Lockheed Martin Space and the co-chair of WorldDenver's International Women's Day celebration.

"When I was coming up in aerospace engineering there certainly weren't a lot of women in my classes and even as I entered the workforce," Landers said. "It was a little daunting as a young female engineer."

That's why Landers said she and Ambassador Catherine Ebert-Gray are highlighting women who play important roles in the nation's national security.

"It was a group of women behind the scenes, evaluating the conditions around the capture of Osama bin Laden. Ebert-Gray said. "Women have problem solving skills, women have patience."

Ebert-Gray is also a co-chair of the event. She spent three decades in the United States foreign service and she says you never know what path your life is going to take. Her expertise spans from overseas to the capitol, and she was even involved in reopening embassies after 9/11.

"Women have a lot to offer and we need to be able to work on these issues globally, we should be mentoring people," said Ebert-Gray.

WorldDenver's International Women's Day Celebration will be live streamed on March 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration opens February 1.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Voices of Change