You can now buy a box of Pumpkin Spice doughnuts at Krispy Kreme

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Pumpkin Spice fanatics, listen up because Krispy Kreme has a limited time only deal just for you!

The Winston-Salem based company is rolling out a collection of Pumpkin Spice doughnuts all September long!

“We’ve not only brought back your favorites, we’ve added a new Pumpkin Spice Cinnamon Roll Doughnut and you’re going to love it,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme. “Plus, we’re making them every day all month long, so you’ll have the time to try them all.”

The Pumpkin approved lineup:

Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed® Doughnut: Our classic Original Glazed® Doughnut spiced to perfection.

Pumpkin Spice Cinnamon Roll Doughnut: Our classic Original Glazed® Doughnut spiced to perfection, tossed in pumpkin spice sugar blend and topped with a cream cheese icing and cinnamon schmear swirl.

Pumpkin Spice Original Filled, Cheesecake Doughnut: A Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed® Doughnut filled with a delicious cheesecake Kreme.

A Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed® Doughnut filled with a delicious cheesecake Kreme. Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut: A glazed, old fashioned Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut.