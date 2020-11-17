Silverthorne restaurant sets up yurts you can dine in

Sauce on the Blue in Silverthorne is trying to keep business going by putting yurts up outside for people to dine in.

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. — Sauce on the Blue owner Tim Applegate didn’t expect to run his restaurant at 25% occupancy, but heading into the busy winter season amid COVID-19, he is.

“That wasn’t part of our original business model to get down to 25%, I’ll tell you that,” said Applegate.

Health guidelines have dropped occupancy to 25% for many businesses while COVID-19 numbers surge. Applegate has had to reduce how many people can be inside his restaurant so he's taking some of his business outside, even as winter ramps up.

“No one wants to sit outside in the winter, it’s too cold,” said Applegate. “So we came up with this idea that we can put outdoor dining tables for every single person.”

To do that, Applegate has set up four yurts built for the weather, able to handle 120 mile per hour winds and 90 inches of snow. Inside, they’re decorated with items from local thrift stores and able to seat six people who want to dine with others in their social bubbles.

“They can have their family or party of six inside a yurt, and they can sit in there and have safe, comfortable dinner,’ said Applegate.

Each yurt has a heater inside to keep guests warm and Applegate said they have been filling up, so he recommends people reserve spots ahead of time.

Right now, they are available for afternoon and evening seating.