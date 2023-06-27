What were those military jets flying over the Front Range?

The flyover mission passed over Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins on Tuesday morning.

DENVER — A military flyover Tuesday morning on the Front Range was to celebrate the 100th anniversary of aerial refueling, according to McConnell Air Force Base.

The Kansas Air Force Base flyover helped to commemorate the achievement of the first aerial refueling mission on June 27, 1923. McConnell Air Force Base's 22nd and 931st Air Refueling Wings participated in the mission in Kansas, Colorado and California.

The Colorado flight plan for a KC-46 Pegasus and a KC-135 Stratotanker included:

Pueblo Memorial Airport and Doss Aviation, Pueblo

Garden of the Gods, downtown Colorado Springs

Air Force Academy

Colorado state Capitol and Coors Field, Denver

University of Colorado, Boulder

Colorado State University and downtown Fort Collins

For the mission, the tankers refueled two F-16 Fighting Falcons.

Tankers and F-16s also went over the Kansas cities of Lawrence, Topeka, Manhattan, Salina and Wichita.

“The first air refueling mission was literally pilots dangling a hose from their aircraft and they were able to transfer 75 gallons of fuel at that point,” said Capt. Paxton Petitpas, a project officer for McConnell. “That paved the way for what we have today in modern air refueling, which is literally the logistical bridge for the Air Force and cornerstone of our global reach.”

Aerial refueling enhances the speed, range, lethality, flexibility and versatility of combat aircraft, McConnell said in a news release. Air refuelers can support cargo, transport passengers, evacuations and strategic deterrence for the U.S.

"Air refueling propels our nation's air power across the skies, ensuring we can reach any corner of the globe with unwavering speed and precision,” said Gen. Mike Minihan, commander of Air Mobility Command. “It embodies our commitment to defend freedom and project power, leaving an indelible mark on aviation history."

More 9NEWS coverage of Colorado: