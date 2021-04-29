Military vehicle blocks traffic on C-470 after falling off truck

CSP said the 30,000 pound vehicle landed on its top after falling off a flatbed semi-truck Thursday.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) told drivers to expect "significant delays" as crews worked to remove an army personnel carrier that fell off a truck and landed on its top on C-470 Thursday evening.

According to a CSP tweet, the carrier came off a flatbed semi-truck in the westbound lanes, just west of Interstate 25, and landed in the middle of the road.

CSP said they were working with the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) to get the 30,000 pound vehicle off the road.

The Fort Carson-based vehicle was eventually placed back on its wheels and has now been cleared, CSP said.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.