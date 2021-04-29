x
Military vehicle blocks traffic on C-470 after falling off truck

CSP said the 30,000 pound vehicle landed on its top after falling off a flatbed semi-truck Thursday.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) told drivers to expect "significant delays" as crews worked to remove an army personnel carrier that fell off a truck and landed on its top on C-470 Thursday evening.

According to a CSP tweet, the carrier came off a flatbed semi-truck in the westbound lanes, just west of Interstate 25, and landed in the middle of the road.

CSP said they were working with the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) to get the 30,000 pound vehicle off the road.

The Fort Carson-based vehicle was eventually placed back on its wheels and has now been cleared, CSP said.

