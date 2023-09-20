Miniature horses rescued from barn fire in Douglas County

South Metro Fire Rescue said witnesses saw lightning in the area at the time of the fire.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Several miniature horses had to be rescued from a barn fire in Douglas County Wednesday night.

South Metro Fire Rescue said on social media that they were responding to a barn fire on Highland View Court near Lone Tree at around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

More than an hour later, crews were still putting out hot spots. The fire department said it could be an extensive operation due to hay, vehicles and other machinery inside the barn. They had to bring water in on trucks because there were no fire hydrants nearby.

Five miniature horses were safely relocated, according to South Metro.

Bystanders reported lightning in the area at the time the fire started, the fire department said, but investigators are still looking into what caused it.

The fire extended to a small attached garage but no one was hurt, South Metro said.

