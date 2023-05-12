Investigation into disappearance of Denver mom enters new phase

Miranda Conner, 30, was last seen Feb. 3. Police are following homicide protocols due to the length of time she's been missing.

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. — A Denver mom's disappearance is being investigated with the same protocols as a homicide investigation due to the length of time that she's been missing.

Miranda Connor, a mother of two, has not been seen since Feb. 3. Denver Police were initially investigating her disappearance, but the case was later turned over to the Federal Heights Police Department when it was discovered that she was last seen in that city.

According to reports, Connor's last known whereabouts were in the area of West 85th Avenue and North Pecos Street. Her mother previously told 9NEWS that she was traced to that location in the early morning hours of Feb. 3.

"I know that she just didn't leave her kids. You know, I know that something has happened to her and someone knows something or they're not giving all the information," her mom Tabitha Spann said in February.

The interim chief for Federal Heights Police said the case is still classified as a missing person case; however, due to how long she's been missing, they're following the protocols of a homicide investigation "out of an abundance of caution" and in case foul play is discovered in the future.

"Miranda is a joyful spirit. She's always goofy, trying to have fun, cracking jokes," Spann said earlier. "She's a good mother and she cares about other people. So if she found a stranger on the side of the street, she would try to help. So I just ask that the community would do the same thing is help her get home to us."

