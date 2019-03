DENVER — The Denver Police Department said Friday morning that a 10-year-old boy who was reported missing on Thursday afternoon has been located and is safe.

He was located late Thursday night, Denver police said in a release around 7 a.m. Friday.

According to the department's original release, the boy was last seen in the area of West 29th Avenue and Tennyson Street in Denver at 11:45 a.m.

