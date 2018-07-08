DENVER — A child missing out of northeast Denver was found dead on Tuesday and police have opened a death investigation, according to Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen.

Jordan Vong, 7, was last seen on Monday just after 4:30 p.m. near Chambers Road and Bolling Drive in Denver, according to the Denver Police Department.

Pazen told the gathered media that he couldn't give many details into the investigation as he believes it is too early in the investigation. He said he doesn't believe the community is in danger.

The chief also couldn't say if there were any potential suspects. He wouldn't confirm where the child's body was found.

Sources tell 9Wants to Know that police obtained a search warrant for the child's home and searched it Tuesday evening.

On Tuesday morning, police and the FBI were seen searching a 20-block radius close to where Vong went missing.

Police told 9NEWS they did not issue an Amber Alert when Vong first went missing because the criteria required to issue one had not been fully met. Police said they thought Vong was in danger and that he had no history of disappearing.

Alondra Morales, a neighbor, said the situation is shocking.

"It's a child, and it really hits home," Morales said. "Everyone’s kid is always playing in the street. I feel like everyone will make an effort to look for him."

© 2018 KUSA-TV