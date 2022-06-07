Family of missing couple on Colorado camping trip shares concerns

They told their family they were at Great Sand Dunes National Park and were planning to head up a mountain in the area.

ALAMOSA COUNTY, Colo. — The family of Robert and Mary Jane Bowman is extremely concerned after the two stopped communicating with others while on a camping trip in Colorado.

The family says the couple, both in their 70s, loves to find secluded spots to camp. From Arkansas, the pair will often make the trip to one of their favorite places in the world - Colorado.

"They do these trips quite frequently, every year. This is just what they do. They're very experienced campers. They love, love, love just being in the outdoors by themselves," daughter-in-law Beth Bowman told KRDO Tuesday.

Bowman said the two travel with ATVs and usually take those out if they find a good spot.

They set off from Arkansas to Colorado in late May. They told their family they were at Great Sand Dunes National Park and were planning to head up a mountain in the area -- but they didn't specify which mountain.

