Police are asking the community to help find a missing 80-year-old out of Aurora Sunday night.

According to a post to the Aurora Police Department Facebook page Sunday evening, Juana Salazar-Perez was last seen on the 2300 block of Ironton Street around 3 p.m. that afternoon.

Just before 7:30 a.m. Monday morning the department said on Twitter that Salazar-Perez had been located.

© 2018 KUSA