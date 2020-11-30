Lakewood police ask for help finding missing at-risk teen

Estrella Cervantes, 18, has been missing since Saturday evening, police said.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Lakewood Police Department (LPD) is asking for the public's help finding a missing at-risk 18-year-old woman.

LPD said Estrella Cervantes functions as an 8 to 12-year-old child and has been missing since about 5 p.m. Saturday.

She's described as Hispanic, about 5 feet 7 inches tall, with brown eyes and long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a short pink dress with sequins and a gray flower on the front, a short black leather jacket and gray canvas shoes.

She has a tattoo of a butterfly on her right foot and a Virgo zodiac sign on her right forearm, police said.

Anyone with information that could help police find her is asked to call the Jefferson County non-emergency phone number: 303-987-7300.