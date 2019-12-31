AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 12-year-old boy who is considered at-risk and was last seen early Tuesday morning.

The boy’s last known location was the 2000 block of Hanover Street – a part of a neighborhood northwest of East Montview Boulevard and Havana Street.

He was only identified as Lukas. Police did not say why he is considered at-risk or where he is believed to be headed.

Police said he is 5 feet 4 inches tall and 90 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black jeans.

Anyone who knows where he is should call 911.

