10-year-old boy goes missing in Aurora

Hezekiah Pope was last seen just before 4 p.m. Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help finding a missing 10-year-old boy.

APD said Hezekiah Pope went missing at 3:50 p.m. Thursday after leaving a friend's house in the 2900 block of South Granby Street. That's located just west of South Chambers Road and north of East Dartmouth Avenue.

Hezekiah is about four feet, seven inches tall and weighs about 80 pounds. He has short black hair and was last seen wearing a multi-colored Army-style jacket, a black shirt with red writing, blue pants and black shoes, according to police.

Anyone who has seen Hezekiah or knows where he might be is asked to call 911.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.