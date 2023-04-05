10-year-old boy goes missing in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help finding a missing 10-year-old boy.
APD said Hezekiah Pope went missing at 3:50 p.m. Thursday after leaving a friend's house in the 2900 block of South Granby Street. That's located just west of South Chambers Road and north of East Dartmouth Avenue.
Hezekiah is about four feet, seven inches tall and weighs about 80 pounds. He has short black hair and was last seen wearing a multi-colored Army-style jacket, a black shirt with red writing, blue pants and black shoes, according to police.
Anyone who has seen Hezekiah or knows where he might be is asked to call 911.
