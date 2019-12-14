AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police are looking for a 12-year-old girl who went missing Friday evening.

Police said 12-year-old Roselyn ran from home at 6 p.m. in the 400 block of Quentin Street after a family dispute. Authorities think she might be in the area of 30th Avenue and Nome Street.

She is described as 5-foot-1-inches tall, 160 pounds, brown eyes, and brown hair with gold streaks. She was last seen wearing jeans and a black hoodie.

If you have seen Roselyn, you are asked to call 911.

