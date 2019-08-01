The body of an Aurora woman first reported missing on Dec. 26 has been found near a closed truck stop on Interstate 25 north of Trinidad, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

The death of LaBrea Jackson, 23, is now being investigated as a homicide, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Residents found Jackson's body on Sunday, and an autopsy wasn't conducted until Tuesday.

At this point, her cause of death has not yet been released.

Police also haven't said if anyone is suspected in Jackson's death.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP. You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for up to a $2,000 reward.