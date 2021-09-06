Man missing after falling off boat at Lake Estes

The man was with four others when he fell from a boat Thursday and could not be located, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

ESTES PARK, Colo. — A man in his 20s is missing after falling overboard from a boat into Lake Estes Thursday afternoon, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO).

Just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Estes Park Police received reports that the man had fallen into the water and could not be located, LCSO said. He was with three other people, all of whom are in their 20s.

The Estes Valley Fire Protection District, Estes Park Police, Loveland Fire Rescue Authority, LCSO Emergency Services, and the Larimer County Dive Rescue Team responded.

Resources from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) have also been requested. CPW has a Marine Evidence Recovery Team (MERT) which assists with this type of situation. The team has special equipment that can be used to help locate victims in water when visibility is very difficult.

Lake Estes is currently closed to boats as the search continues.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Pete Mesecher at 970-498- 5144.

