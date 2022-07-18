Silver Alert issued for woman missing in Boulder County

The missing woman is driving a white 2005 Toyota Sienna with Colorado license plate 695RUI.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) has issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman.

BCSO said it is looking for Vivian Frances Penaylillo, a 61-year-old woman, reported missing by her son on Sunday.

Last seen at her residence in Superior on Friday, Penaylillo is considered high risk due to medical conditions that has BCSO concerned for her safety.

BCSO said she is driving a white 2005 Toyota Sienna with Colorado license plate 695RUI. It is unknown where she may be heading and she does not have her cell phone.

Penaylillo is five feet six inches tall, 140 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown/gray hair.

Anyone with information about Penaylillo's whereabouts is asked to contact Boulder County Communications Center at 303-441-4444.

