Silver Alert issued for woman missing in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) has issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman.
BCSO said it is looking for Vivian Frances Penaylillo, a 61-year-old woman, reported missing by her son on Sunday.
Last seen at her residence in Superior on Friday, Penaylillo is considered high risk due to medical conditions that has BCSO concerned for her safety.
BCSO said she is driving a white 2005 Toyota Sienna with Colorado license plate 695RUI. It is unknown where she may be heading and she does not have her cell phone.
Penaylillo is five feet six inches tall, 140 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown/gray hair.
Anyone with information about Penaylillo's whereabouts is asked to contact Boulder County Communications Center at 303-441-4444.
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEO: Full Episodes of Next with Kyle Clark
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.