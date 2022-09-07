8-year-old in Arapahoe County found safe

The boy was last seen Wednesday outside an elementary school in Greenwood Village.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said an 8-year-old boy who was reported missing has been found safe.

The sheriff's office said the boy was last seen around 2 p.m. Wednesday outside High Plains Elementary at 6100 S. Fulton St. in Greenwood Village. He walked outside when school let out, but hadn't been seen since.

The sheriff's office sent out an alert around 3:20 p.m. asking the public to be on the lookout for him. They said about 30 minutes later that he has been found.

