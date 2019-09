The Aurora Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenage boy.

Kishore, 13, was last seen in the area of East 16th Avenue and North Akron Street. He's 5-foot-8 and 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a yellow shirt and white pants with a stripe.

Aurora police say Kishore is at risk due to his age. They ask if you see him to call 911.