Lakewood PD: 11-year-old boy missing since June 28 could be with non-custodial mother

Aiden Casaus was last seen on June 28 and could be with his non-custodial mother and her boyfriend. They were believed to be in Colorado Springs.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Lakewood Police Department (LPD) is asking for the public’s help finding an 11-year-old boy who has been missing since June 28 and could be with his mother, who was just released from jail and does not have custodial rights.

In a Facebook post, LPD said Aiden Casaus was last seen when his mother, 38-year-old Francheska Lee Flores, picked him up from a friend’s house. A warrant has now been issued for Flores’ arrest for violating a custody order, according to police.

Police said Casaus’ last known whereabouts were in Colorado Springs on June 29 with Flores’ boyfriend, Zachery Estrada.

The three were last seen driving a light blue sedan with an unknown license plate.

Casaus is described as 4’11” and 80 pounds with dyed blonde hair and brown eyes. Flores, who sometimes uses the last name Bernal, is described as 4’10” and 140 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Estrada is described as 5’9” and 140 pounds with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the boy’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately. People with tips about the whereabouts of Casaus, his mother or her boyfriend are asked to call Lakewood Police at 303-987-7103.